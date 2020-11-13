Old Vine Bistro Owner says he’s worried about making it through the winter, GoFundMe trying to help

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One lexington restaurant that says it’s already battling eviction without even taking winter into account.

This winter many restaurants are looking to tents and heaters to winterize a patio to keep customers who prefer a COVID friendly option.

- Advertisement -

But for some customers even that might not be enough to encourage the usual ‘patio crowd.’

Old Vine Bistro owner Larry Dean says he tried a tent to fight the cold but the patio is too small so it doesn’t allow enough distance.

For inside dining, it received a grant from several local organizations to install an air filtration system.

While that helps, it’s not helping enough.

“Lexington has always had a nice dining scene and different styles of food, atmosphere, diversity that we’ve always had and I’m afraid we may lose that if this continues on,” Dean said.

Dean says he’s still hopeful about the possibility of federal money coming from the RESTAURANTS Act but it’s unclear if or when that would pass.

In the mean time, there’s a GoFundMe set up to help pay the rent for this month and next.

It’s raised just over $600 dollars with a ten thousand dollar goal.

“Stress, doubt, just trying to figure out a way to keep everybody working.” Dean said.

This comes as lexington is in a red zone, a time when the governor recommends carry out only.

Dean feels the way a lot of restaurant owners say they do, torn between following the governor’s recommended take out only option and keeping the restaurant doors open.

He also says it’s about what you’re comfortable with, whether that’s carrying out or dining in. He’s says they’ve done everything that they can to make the experience a healthy and safe one during a pandemic.

 

Previous articleState’s top educator warns COVID could cause shutdowns; AppHarvest helping teens
Next articleBryan Station Defenders riding surprising turnaround into playoffs
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com