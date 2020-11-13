Laurel County Sheriff’s Office searching for two missing teens

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two missing juveniles.

The sheriff says 15-year-old Savannah Poynter was last seen Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M. off Barbourville road eight miles south of London.

He says she was last seen wearing a hoodie, dark ripped jeans, pink Nike sandals, with her hair in a bun.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for 15-year-old Joshua Winkler.

He was last seen off Finley Trailer Park Road a half mile south of London at about 12:51 a.m. Friday morning.

Anyone who has information on the two missing teens is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-8640-6600 or 606-878-7000.