State’s positivity rate soars above 7%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported 2,162 new COVID-19 cases, making it the highest number of cases ever reported on a Saturday since the beginning of the pandemic in the commonwealth.

The state’s positivity rate is 7.17%, the highest in the state since May 5.

“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”

As of 4 p.m. Nov. 7, the governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,162

New deaths today: 17

Positivity rate: 7.17%

Total deaths: 1,561

Currently hospitalized: 1,129

Currently in ICU: 289

Currently on ventilator: 149

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

Those reported lost to the virus include a 66-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Barren County; a 93-year-old woman from Knott County; a 76-year-old man from Breathitt County; an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Lee County; a 75-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 70-year-old man from Livingston County; a 68-year-old man from Daviess County; an 85-year-old man from Graves County; an 81-year-old woman and a 82-year-old man from Grayson County; a 76-year-old man from Warren County; and an 85-year-old man from Jessamine County.

“We have been witnessing an escalation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, patients in the ICU and on ventilators statewide over the past few weeks and it is an alarming and deeply concerning situation,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Now is a critical time for Kentuckians to work together to defeat this virus by following the recommendations meant to slow and limit new cases – socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. We are all in this together, and we can only stop further spread of the virus by working together.”

On Saturday, the Governor also issued a statement congratulating the President-elect.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” said Beshear. “We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian. Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.”

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.