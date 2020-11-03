KSP: Trooper slightly injured when tanker hits his cruiser

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Trooper was slightly injured when a tanker truck ran into the back of his parked cruiser on I-69 in Hopkins County on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say Trooper Ben Sawyer was stopped in the left southbound lane of I-69 on a work zone detail around 10:30 a.m. KSP says he was in a marked cruiser with its emergency lights on behind a road surveying crew.
State Police say a semi in the right lane slowed as it entered the work zone. KSP says a tanker truck directly behind the semi that slowed, changed into the left lane to pass and couldn’t stop in time before running into the back of Trooper Sawyer’s cruiser.
Investigators say the driver of the tanker truck was 64-year old Charles Treat, of New Burnside, Illinois.
Trooper Sawyer was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was treated and released, according to KSP.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Sergeant Nick Rice.
KSP reminds drivers to move over. Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it’s impossible to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. Failure to comply can result in fine, jail time or both.
KSP says when traveling through a work zone, always be aware of the possibility of lane closures, traffic lane shifts and reduced speeds.
