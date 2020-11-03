Fayette starts month with another big jump in COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County started November much like it ended October, with the number of new coronavirus cases increasing.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the agency confirmed 125 cases Monday.
Since the first case was diagnosed on March 8, the county has had 11,555 cases.
The county recorded no coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the total lost at 99.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is climbing slightly.
