Fayette starts month with another big jump in COVID cases

Steve Rogers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County started November much like it ended October, with the number of new coronavirus cases increasing.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the agency confirmed 125 cases Monday.

Since the first case was diagnosed on March 8, the county has had 11,555 cases.

The county recorded no coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the total lost at 99.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8

The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is climbing slightly.

Tuesday’s report put that total at 2,776, an increase of 18 from the previous report.
Of the 2,776 cases, 14 new ones were at UK, bringing the total to 2,481; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 122, an increase of one, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 92, an increase of three, have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.
Another 65 people have recovered, lifting that total to 9,839.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

