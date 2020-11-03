COVID numbers continue to surge, health care capacity concerns rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians should be alarmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and renew their commitment to stop the spread of this disease before the crisis escalates further.

That comes as concerns over hospital and health care capacity start to grow in parts of the state as coronavirus numbers continue to soar.

“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”

“Families, schools, businesses and community leaders in counties listed in the red zone should follow nine recommendations to keep people safe. All Kentuckians should consider adopting some of these recommendations to help their county avoid the red zone. Today’s COVID-19 case report is the highest ever for a Tuesday.”

“I think Kentuckians are really focused on what appears to be a record turnout. I believe this election will be one that is good for democracy and shows that Kentucky can be a model for the country,” Beshear concluded.

The governor reported 1,795 new cases, including 255 in kids under 18. The state now has recorded 111,379 cases.

The positivity rate was 6.24 percent with 1,037 people in the hospital, 259 in ICU and 116 on a ventilator.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Laurel, Boone and Kenton.

Red zone counties for this week can be found here.

Another 11 people have died from coronavirus-related causes, bringing the state’s total to 1,503.

Those reported lost include: a 71-year-old man from Hardin County; four women, ages 86, 91, 92 and 94, and a 59-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 76-year-old man from Montgomery County; an 82-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Muhlenberg County; and a 78-year-old man from Ohio County.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

“We’re seeing some concerns in Louisvile, Barren County…seeing a lot of numbers going up…if we can’t control the increase we could face some real concerns with capacity,” Beshear said.