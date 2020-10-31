Fayette now has highest four-day streak of new COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The second highest one-day total in new coronavirus cases has Fayette County closing out October on the highest streak of new cases ever.
Friday, the county confirmed 155 new cases, the second highest one-day total yet. The county now has four days in a row over 100 new cases, marking four of the eight highest days in a row, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday.
Saturday’s 155 cases increased the county’s total to 11,215 cases.
With two more deaths, the county now has lost 99 people to coronavirus-related causes.
After seeing moderate numbers for most of the month, new cases and deaths have surged at the end of October. The county now has recorded 2,618 cases and 23 deaths in October, topping the August total and putting it close to September’s record.
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is climbing slightly.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1