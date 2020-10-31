Fayette now has highest four-day streak of new COVID cases

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
20

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The second highest one-day total in new coronavirus cases has Fayette County closing out October on the highest streak of new cases ever.

Friday, the county confirmed 155 new cases, the second highest one-day total yet. The county now has four days in a row over 100 new cases, marking four of the eight highest days in a row, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Saturday.

Saturday’s 155 cases increased the county’s total to 11,215 cases.

With two more deaths, the county now has lost 99 people to coronavirus-related causes.

After seeing moderate numbers for most of the month, new cases and deaths have surged at the end of October. The county now has recorded 2,618 cases and 23 deaths in October, topping the August total and putting it close to September’s record.

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8

The number of new cases among college students reported to the health department also continued to be low, although it is climbing slightly.

Friday’s report put that total at 2,722, an increase of 26 from the previous report.
Of the 2,722 cases, 25 new ones were at UK, bringing the total to 2,436; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 119, an increase of one, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 86 have been at Transylvania; and four have been at Sullivan University.
Another 111 people have recovered, lifting that total to 9,585.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:

• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702 July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
Follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 155 cases, Oct. 30
• 149 cases, Sept. 10
• 143 cases, Oct. 29
• 135 cases, Oct. 27
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 130 cases, Oct. 28
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 124 cases, Sept. 18, Oct. 24
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12, Oct. 25
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1