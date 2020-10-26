Lexington firefighter hurt in early morning fire

LEXINGTON Ky., (WTVQ) – A Lexington firefighter is in the hospital after being hurt while fighting an early morning fire.

According to the fire department, it started around 4:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of West Maxwell. Crews say when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. They say the bulk of the fire was extinguished quickly.

The firefighter is the only one hurt, and the department says his injuries are non-life-threatening.

A fire investigator is on the scene to determine how the fire started.