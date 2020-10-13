McGrath votes, says coronavirus aid is critical now

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early voting opened today across Kentucky and some candidates in high-profile cases used it as an opportunity to vote and to encourage others to do the same.

Amy McGrath, the retired Marine pilot who is the Democratic nominee challenging Republican Mitch McConnell for his U.S. Senate seat, voted in Georgetown Tuesday morning and greeted supporters along the way.

- Advertisement -

McGrath says at this point, Kentuckians know what changes need to be made and the only thing left is to go to the polls to make it happen.

And she says if elected, the first issue she will address in the Senate is coronavirus aid.

“Coronavirus aid. I mean that’s the most important thing right now. It’s the most important thing to get done for our country. It’s not a left thing or a right thing, it’s not a blue or a red thing, it’s the right thing to do, period,” McGrath said.

Although she supports mail-in voting, McGrath said she understands why people want to and like voting in person. And most of all, she says the election isn’t about Amy McGrath or Mitch McConnell but instead is about Kenutcky.