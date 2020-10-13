Mayor Gorton addresses voting, Halloween plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton gave an update on social media Tuesday on a variety of topics from voting to Halloween and COVID-19.
Mayor Gorton began by addressing voting in Fayette County.
“Many of you ordered the absentee ballot which I did,” said Gorton. “Be sure to follow the directions real carefully. Then, go drop it in the mail or in one of the ballot boxes that’s available around town. There are six of them.”
In regards to in-person voting, Mayor Gorton shared the eight locations currently open through November 2 from 8:30-4 P.M. Monday to Friday and also on Saturday’s from 9 A.M.-1 P.M.
Mayor Gorton said the same eight locations will be used on Election Day on November 3 and will be open from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.
Locations can be viewed HERE.
Mayor Gorton said she’s been in contact with Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins who is recommending everybody vote early, “to reduce the number of people in line on Election Day and make it go smoother.”
LexTran is offering free rides to voting locations.
Halloween:
Trick-or-treat in the city will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31 from 6-8 P.M. Mayor Gorton said this year they’re asking people to avoid putting out a communal bowl of candy, “We want you to have individually wrapped candy.”
For trick or treaters, Mayor Gorton said to, “stick with your family unit and maintain social distance from others just like we do in every day life.” She also said everyone should wear a covid-protective mask underneath any costume masks as well.
“We have had to cancel some of our events, there will not be a Thriller Parade this year and our halloween festival has been canceled,” explained Mayor Gorton. However, she said the city’s parks and recs team has come up with other activities which can be viewed HERE.
COVID-19:
“We have been fighting this pandemic now for seven months and none of us ever imagined it’d be that long,” said Mayor Gorton. “In those seven months, Fayette County has had 9,945 positive cases and 84 deaths.”
“Over the past two weeks, we’ve been averaging about 70 reported cases each day,” added Mayor Gorton.
Gorton also touted the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program as a success.
“We have tested 46 different days with the Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program and nearly 12,000 during those 46 days,” said Gorton. “So it’s been very successful.”
Mayor Gorton concluded by encouraging residents to continue wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing.