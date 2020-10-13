Barr gets FOP endorsement, drums up support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Rep. Andy Batt picked up the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police while joining supporters for a rally to encouraging voting on the first day of in-person balloting in the state.

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police gave Barr, the incumbent Republican in the Sixth District, its unanimous backing in a brief event Tuesday morning at the FOP Bluegrass Lodge 4 in Lexington.

- Advertisement -

“Congressman Barr continues to be a strong voice in support of law enforcement, despite his opponent and former police officer Josh Hicks calling law enforcement ‘systemically racist’,” the FOP said in lending its support.

From there, Barr attended a rally at Idle Hour Park hosted by the Republican Party of Fayette County. The rally was a kick off to the first day of in-person early voting.

Barr and Republicans encouraged others to take advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots on their own schedule. He said he wished Fayette County had more than the eight in-person polling places and said he appreciated Secretary of State Michael Adams’ efforts to get more locations.