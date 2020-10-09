In a week, Customs officers seize $7.6 million from cocaine to sports jerseys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/CBP Press Release) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers

in Louisville have had a busy week seizing more than $7 million in illegal shipments of narcotics, counterfeits, prohibited items and illegal documents.

From October 1-8 officers inspected thousands of packages looking for prohibited items – such as threats to national security, illegal narcotics, synthetic drugs, protected wildlife and intellectual property rights violations.

What they have seized is a laundry list of items that are dangerous to the community and fraudulent items that are either dangerous or

swindle U.S. consumers.

Just this week CBP officers in Louisville have seized:

— More than 36 pounds of cocaine

— Almost seven pounds of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a schedule I controlled substance for its psychoactive effects

— More than 5 pounds of Fentanyl

— A half a pound of Hydrocodone

— Over 28 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine

— Nearly 45 pounds of Marijuana

— other shipments of ecstasy and other pain relievers

The total street value of all of these narcotics was more than $3.4 million, the bureau said.

CBP officers aren’t just finding narcotics, they also seized 2,654 items valued at more than $4.2 million of counterfeit items to include: bedsheets, professional sports jerseys, handbags, belts, jewelry, and clothing.

Additionally, officers seized pill presses, drug pipes, cigarettes, fake IDs, fake passports, Botox, and other FDA prohibited items, in addition to 280 agriculture seizures. All of these items were worth more than $20,900.

“These seizures represent the wide variety of illegal shipments our officers see on a nightly basis. Each night the dedicated staff of CBP officers and CBP agriculture specialists assigned to Louisville screen thousands of packages entering the country,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “Their success is evident by the continued interception of narcotics, counterfeit goods, and agricultural violations intercepted each night. While the world sleeps, they are fast at work securing the country.”

With limited exceptions, all inbound international mail is subject to inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP inspects these mailings to ensure compliance with federal laws and related federal regulations and policies.