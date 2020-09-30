More than 10,000 fake Casio watches seized in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – More than 10,000 counterfeit Casio watches worth a estimated $680,000 if real were seized Tuesday during an inspection by Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville.

According to the agency, a CBP officer in Louisville held a shipment, manifested as Abs watch, watch material, metal for timing. The parcel was inspected to determine the admissibility of its contents in accordance with CBP

regulations.

When the shipment was opened, Casio watches were found inside. The items were inspected by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit.

In all, 10,500 watches were seized. If these items were real, the total MSRP for these would have been $682,500. The packages were coming from Hong Kong and were going to one recipient in Laredo, Texas, according to the CBP.

“CBP works around the clock to facilitate trade while keeping our country safe. Ensuring the safety of the public against dangerous merchandise is a top priority for CBP,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “Once again our CBP officers at the Port of Louisville have demonstrated their exceptional skill and superior commodity expertise.”

Intellectual property rights (IPR) protection is a priority trade issue for CBP.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, CBP and their partner agency Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) seized 27,599 shipments containing IPR violations with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $1.5 billion had the goods been genuine.

Watches and jewelry represent 15 percent of all IPR seizures, and continue to top the list of all seized IPR materials.

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations.