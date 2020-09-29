State hits second-highest COVID day with 1,018 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state reported 1,018 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the second highest single-day total since the outbreak began March 6.

The numbers, which pushed the state’s total number of cases to 67,856, support concerns the state is beginning an escalation, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing Tuesday.

He called it a “wake-up call” for the state.

The state also reported eight additional deaths, bringing that number to 1,170. The deaths included two people in Floyd County, two in Kenton County and one each in Bell, Bullitt, Henderson and Hickman counties.

Of the new cases, 157 are kids under 18. Several area counties are among those with double-digit new cases, including 58 in Laurel, 26 in Madison, 16 in Rowan, 14 in Scott, 13 in Franklin and 11 in Whitley, the governor said.

One small positive note was the positivity rate fell slightly from Monday to 4.24 percent. That number is one of the indicators of potential rapid escalation.

On other closely watched numbers 589 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 issues, 129 are in intensive care and 81 are on ventilators, all are up slightly from late last week.

“We’re in a war, we’ve won some battles but we’ve got to do more…we have the potential to be in the most dangerous time we’ve seen…are we willing to do what it takes…are we willing to prove it?” Beshear asked.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack echoed Beshear’s concerns.

“If we take our eye off the ball, we are going to get in trouble very quickly…everywhere people have gotten sloppy, the virus has gotten out of control and more people have died,” Stack said.