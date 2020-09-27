‘Please, give me a break.’: Rep. Attica Scott vows to fight felony rioting charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11/Cole Sullivan) – Kentucky state Representative Attica Scott said it wasn’t her who threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library’s main branch on York Street Thursday night.

“In elementary school, my son helped to start a book club at the Main Library. I have fought every single budget year in Frankfort for full funding for our libraries. How dare LMPD say that I was trying to burn down our library,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Scott is among those facing a felony rioting charge for the damage.

Metro Police arrested her and others who were steps from the First Unitarian Church where they planned to seek sanctuary.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said people should separate themselves from groups that vandalize.

A video posted to Scott’s Instagram showed she was on the other side of the building from the damage.

The windows at the library have been boarded up and the Librarians Union said it supports Scott, saying she didn’t do anything wrong.

Now, her fellow lawmakers want to change the rioting law.

“To be accused of a felony of rioting is completely outrageous. This bill request will be going in tomorrow. We will be calling this bill, Attica’s law,” Rep. Lisa Willner (D-35), said.

Kentucky law currently states that participating in a riot where someone damages property is enough to face first degree felony charges.

Scott said she’s not giving up.