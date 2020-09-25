Flag theft stirs emotions, investigators ask help

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A flag thief has stirred up emotions in Jessamine County and Sheriff’s Department investigators need the public’s help.

According to the department’s Facebook page, at about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-foot by 30-foot American flag was stolen from the flag pole at Cumberland Machinery Movers across from Camp Nelson Cemetery on Highway 27 south of Nicholasville.

- Advertisement -

A picture of the person and the vehicle are shown.

The theft prompted a number of angry comments on social media.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or individual, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at 859-885-4139 or email anonymously to tips@jessaminesheriff.org