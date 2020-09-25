Fayette’s new COVID cases below 100 sixth straight day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the sixth straight day, the number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County was below 100 Thursday. The county recorded 69 new cases, bringing the overall total to 8,162 since March 8, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday.

One new death was reported, raising the county’s total to 73. The department now is including all cases involving college students in one number. That includes all students who live in Fayette County and attend a college or university in Fayette County, whether the University of Kentucky, Transylvania or some other college.

Friday’s report put that total at 2,130, an increase of 31 from the previous report.

Of the 2,099 cases, 27 ew cases were at UK, bringing the total to 1,926; 76 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 71, an increase of two, are at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 56, an increase of two, are at Transylvania; and one is at Sullivan University.

Another 91 people have recovered, lifting that total to 7,009. Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

It’s important people continue to follow the latest recommendations in public to stop the spread of the virus:

• Wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose

• Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your home

• Wash your hands often.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 167 cases, Sept. 11 • 149 cases, Sept. 10 • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 124 cases, Sept. 18 • 123 cases, Sept. 9 • 122 cases, Sept. 1 • 120 cases, Sept. 2 • 119 cases, Aug. 28 • 116 cases, July 27 • 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16 • 112 cases, Aug. 27 • 111 cases, Sept. 3 • 110 cases, Sept. 4 • 108 cases, Sept. 12 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 102 cases, Aug. 26 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 96 cases, Sept. 14 • 92 cases, Sept. 13 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20 • 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 86 cases, Aug. 20 • 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22 • 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 79 cases, Sept. 23 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 72 cases, Aug. 23 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2 • 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8

• 61 cases, July 20

• 60 cases, Sept. 21 • 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1