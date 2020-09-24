Man charged, two officers recovering, 127 arrested in first night in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS11) — Two Louisville Police officers shot during protests
Wednesday night are recovering Thursday morning, according to the department.
Meanwhile, 127 people were arrested during Wednesday night’s protests on charges ranging from disturbing the peace to inciting riots.
Dwight Mitchell with LMPD confirmed later Thursday morning 127 people were arrested during the protests.
FBI Louisville issues statement on Twitter, asking for the public’s help to learn more about how two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night. Anyone with photos or videos of the incident are asked to submit them online.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the two officers’ injuries are not life-threatening. He asks for prayers for the officers and their families, and the city.
Two police officers were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night, Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed.
Chief Robert Schroeder said the two were shot at 1st Street and Broadway while responding to reports of shots fired nearby.
Larynzo Johnson has been charged in connection with the shooting of the two officers.
He is facing 14 counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of assault.
Protests started throughout Louisville after the Jefferson County grand jury indicted former officer Brett Hankison for three counts of wanton endangerment after his shots fired into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor’s death.