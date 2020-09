Man charged, two officers recovering, 127 arrested in first night in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS11) — Two Louisville Police officers shot during protests Wednesday night are recovering Thursday morning, according to the department. - Advertisement - Meanwhile, 127 people were arrested during Wednesday night’s protests on charges ranging from disturbing the peace to inciting riots.

Chief Robert Schroeder said the two were shot at 1st Street and Broadway while responding to reports of shots fired nearby.

Larynzo Johnson has been charged in connection with the shooting of the two officers.

He is facing 14 counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of assault.

The shooting was first reported during a livestream on LMPD’s Facebook page . An officer can be heard saying “Officer down” and “Take cover” near the intersection of Brooks St. and E. Broadway. The stream ended abruptly.