Laurel, Boyle, Carter county schools named ‘Blue Ribbon’

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Elementary schools in Boyle, Laurel and Carter counties were among 10 in the state named national Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. A total of 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees will be honored.

Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.

The following Kentucky schools were recognized:

City School Name District

Grayson Carter City Elementary School Carter County School District

Louisville Christian Academy of Louisville Christian Academy School

High School System

Louisville duPont Manual High School Jefferson County School District

East Bernstadt Hazel Green Elementary School Laurel County School District

Junction City Junction City Elementary School Boyle County School District

Sacramento Marie Gatton Phillips McLean County School District

Elementary School

Louisville Saint Agnes School Archdiocese of Louisville

Pewee Valley Saint Aloysius School Archdiocese of Louisville

Louisville St Raphael The Archangel Archdiocese of Louisville

Elementary School

Villa Hills Villa Madonna Academy High School Diocese of Covington