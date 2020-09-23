Grand Jury decision in Taylor police case to be presented to judge at 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE, POSTED 11:20 A.M.

FRANKFORT/LOUISVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) – The Jefferson County grand jury will present its report on the Breonna Taylor case to Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

- Advertisement -

This remote proceeding is open to the public and can be accessed here:

Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell’s Personal Meeting Room

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/s/9856811866

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to address the findings shortly afterwards in Frankfort.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23, 2020

FRANKFORT/LOUISVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) – Day care centers and other businesses and agencies near the Kentucky History Center in Frankfort are closing early Wednesday in anticipation of an announcement of a decision by a Grand Jury on whether to indict Louisville Police officers in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. from the History Center, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal, although that time and location have not been confirmed by Cameron’s office.

The newspaper reported Kentucky State Police cars and orange cones are blocking off the Kentucky History Center.. And Wesley Center Day Care, which is nearby, is closing at noon, according to a message the center director sent out Wednesday morning.

The Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers also sent out an email to its members saying a decision in the Taylor case would be made at 1:30 p.m., the newspaper reported.

Louisville has been on edge all week as the announcement on the decision loomed. Businesses closed and boarded up over fears of potential violence, while city and faith leaders have urged calm, regardless of the decision.

Taylor’s family, joined by celebrities worldwide, have called for criminal charges against the officers.