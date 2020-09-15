Text scam, confusing registration letters prompt election warnings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron announce a confusing voter registration effort and a separate actual scam hitting Kentucky voters six weeks before the Nov. 3 general election.

In the text-message scam, voters have received texts from a 502 area code saying they are not registered to vote and directing them to a fake website, ky.reg.com.

Anyone who receives the text should not go to the website. Scammers may use the fake website to steal an individual’s personal and financial information, Adams and Cameron warned.

In the other case, Kentuckians are receiving letters from a group called the “Center for Voter Information,” pushing them to register to vote.

However, the letters have been sent, in some cases, to people who already are registered to vote. Others have gone to people who actually are not registered.

The Center has a Frankfort address on its mailers, but the address is a mailbox at a UPS Store.

Because some of the letters have gone to people who already are registered, Adams said it confuses voters.

“They mislead voters, who then drive unnecessary call volume to our overworked election officials around the state,” Adams said. “In fact, this group has even sent out voter registration materials with the wrong return-envelope addresses. Whether this organization is nefarious, or just recklessly incompetent, Kentuckians should disregard any communication they receive from the Center for Voter Information.”

“If you encounter an election-related scam, please alert our Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-888-432-9257 or visit ag.ky.gov/scams,” Cameron added.

Adams and Cameron urge Kentuckians to be on guard for election scams and to follow these scam prevention tips: