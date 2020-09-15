Lane closures on I-75 in Madison County until Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of temporary lane closures in effect for Interstate 75 Northbound and Southbound. The closures are necessary for shoulder repair operations and barrier wall removal.

Tuesday, September 15– currently and until Saturday, September 19 (time is approximate)

Interstate75 – Northbound

theslow lane is closed from milepoint 74 to 76

Additional lane(s) remains open for traffic

Thursday, September 17

Interstate 75-Southbound

the slow lane will be closed from milepoint 74 to 76

Additional lane(s) remains open for traffic

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.