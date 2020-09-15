Lane closures on I-75 in Madison County until Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of temporary lane closures in effect for Interstate 75 Northbound and Southbound. The closures are necessary for shoulder repair operations and barrier wall removal.
Tuesday, September 15– currently and until Saturday, September 19 (time is approximate)
Interstate75 – Northbound
- theslow lane is closed from milepoint 74 to 76
- Additional lane(s) remains open for traffic
Thursday, September 17
Interstate 75-Southbound
- the slow lane will be closed from milepoint 74 to 76
- Additional lane(s) remains open for traffic
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.