Another triple-digit COVID day, Fayette hits milestone for recovered cases

By
Steve Rogers
-
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County recorded a fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases Friday, plus another death.
Four days into September, the county continues to hit milestones as it approaches the six-monthly anniversary of the first case in the county on March 8. But one milestone reached Friday was on a positive note — more than 5,000 people recovered.
According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Saturday, the county confirmed 110 new cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 6,256 since March 8.
The county set a record for new cases in August with 2,538 but is starting September on another potential record pace. Four of the eight highest one-day totals have come in the first four days of September.

And University of Kentucky students continue to fuel the increase.

Of the numbers from Thursday, 48 are University of Kentucky students, pushing the number of Fayette County UK students to 1,025.

Kevin Hall, communications officer with the health department, says it’s important students listen to UK officials ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

“It’s really important that they understand that if they’re showing any symptoms at all to stay in, stay away from others. We know that some students that have been reporting symptoms have, well this isn’t that bad I’m gonna go on to place X or business Y. We need you to stay away from others,” said Hall.

According to the morning report, 5038 people have recovered, an increase of 99 from the prior report.

One new death was reported Friday, raising the county’s total to 60.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 116 cases, July 27
• 112 cases, Aug. 27
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30
• 88 cases, Aug. 29
• 87 cases, Aug. 19
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1
• 81 cases, Aug. 17
• 80 cases, Aug. 12
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 72 cases, Aug. 23
• 71 cases, Aug. 15
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
The health department’s numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.
If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their home town for isolation, they are not in the Fayette Health Department’s numbers.
Hall also shared a message for students, “This is your chance to be able to show people that those stereotypes about young people don’t exist and to tell them to show people that you’re following the guidelines, you’re listening, you’re wearing your mask, you are social distancing and you’re being good members of the community.”
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak:
  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wear a cloth face covering in public