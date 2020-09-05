Another triple-digit COVID day, Fayette hits milestone for recovered cases

And University of Kentucky students continue to fuel the increase.
Of the numbers from Thursday, 48 are University of Kentucky students, pushing the number of Fayette County UK students to 1,025.
Kevin Hall, communications officer with the health department, says it’s important students listen to UK officials ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
“It’s really important that they understand that if they’re showing any symptoms at all to stay in, stay away from others. We know that some students that have been reporting symptoms have, well this isn’t that bad I’m gonna go on to place X or business Y. We need you to stay away from others,” said Hall.
According to the morning report, 5038 people have recovered, an increase of 99 from the prior report.
One new death was reported Friday, raising the county’s total to 60.
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
