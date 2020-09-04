UPDATE: Lexington man wanted for murder arrested

UPDATE, 11:00 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 4, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anthony King, a suspect in a murder investigation, was arrested Friday.

King is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old father Darell Price in July.

King faces murder, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine).

He is currently being held at Fayette County Detention Center.

UPDATE, 1:30 P.M. TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Darell Lenett Price, who was shot to death early Saturday morning in Lexington.

The fund was set up Tuesday afternoon with a goal for $7,000 for burial expenses and to provide money for Price’s surviving daughter.

According to the site, Price was the son of Daryl Len Moberly Sr. and Cheryl Anita Price.

“This crime has left his family heartbroken and looking for answers as well as his daughter who he leaves behind only to cherish his memories but not have her father here by her side to guide her through life’s ups and downs,” the fund organizers wrote.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is left mourning after a man was fatally shot on Saturday morning.

Lexington Police say 31-year-old Darell Lenett Price-Moberly was shot several times around 3 a.m. on Chestnut Street. Officers say they’re looking for 27-year-old Anthony King for Price-Moberly’s murder.

When officers arrived, they say they found Price-Moberly laying on the ground in the street. The coroner says he died two hours later at the hospital.

Mere hours after losing her brother, Soraya Moberly is speaking out.

“It’s very devastating and it’s very surreal,” says Moberly. “We’re gonna fight. We’re gonna fight for my brother Darell. He will get justice.”

Moberly says her brother was a great dad and he shared a tight bond with his daughter. She says her brother was kind and respected in the community.

As expected, she says the family is mourning and thinking of funeral arrangements.

Despite her tragic and sudden loss, Moberly says there’s a hard lesson that comes from this and she hopes it reaches everyone in Lexington.

“Please stop the violence,” says Moberly. “Pray for our youth. Set an example. Enjoy life. Be positive. Think positive.”