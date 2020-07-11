Convicted felon now wanted for murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted felon now is wanted for murder after Lexington Police say he fatally shot a friend early Saturday.

According to police, 27-year-old Anthony King is wanted for murder and felon in possession of a weapon in the shooting death of 31-year-old Darrell Lennett Price early Saturday morning.

Police say shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Street for a shooting. Officers found a man lying on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Price, was transported to a hospital and later died at about 5 a.m., according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

Detectives developed King as a suspect and have been searching for him. Police said the two were “acquaintances.”

It’s not clear what crime for which King previously was convicted.

Chestnut Street is located on the northeast side of downtown. The shooting occurred in a residential area between Fifth and Sixth Streets about two blocks from a cemetery.

Anyone with information should contact Lexington Police. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com