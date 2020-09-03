Man indicted for attempted murder in stand off

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 51-year-old Pulaski County man is indicted on a variety of charges stemming from a standoff with local and state officers in May.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Charles Wilson was indicted Tuesday by the Pulaski County Grand Jury for attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, 16 counts of wanton endangerment, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was served Wednesday by Det. Sgt. Cody Cundiff at the Pulaski County Detention Center where he’s been held on $500,000 cash or property bond.

The charges stem from a standoff May 18, 2020 with Wilson on Smith Ridge Spur Road in Eubank, Ky.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on Sept. 24, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Wilson was shot in the all-day standoff but has since recovered.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident began at about 10 a.m. on May 18 and continued until 9 p.m. A man brought a dog to Wilson’s house to see if the dog, which the man had found running lose, belonged to Wilson.

Wilson shot through the door, with the gunfire hitting the other man in the face, the KSP said at the time.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, Wilson opened fire. Deputies called in the KSP for assistance.

KSP’s special response team ultimately took over and when Wilson came out brandishing weapons, they returned fire.