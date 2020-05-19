Man wounded after shoot out with KSP, deputies

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 51-year-old Pulaski County man sustains life-threatening injuries in a shoot out with Kentucky State Police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the KSP.

The man, Charles Wilson, was taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for treatment.

The incident began shortly before 10:45 a.m. Monday after Pulaski County deputies responded to a shooting call at a home on Smith Ridge Spur Road in Pulaski County.

A man had been injured in the initial shooting and when deputies arrived, the alleged shooter, apparently Wilson, opened fire on the patrol car. Shots were exchanged and the alleged shooter barricaded himself inside the residence, according to a KSP release.

Pulaski deputies asked for the KSP’s assistance in trying to arrest the barricaded suspect. KSP Post 11 and the Special Response Team responded and while attempting negotiations, officers were confronted by the armed suspect, at which time shots were fired injuring the suspect, the KSP said.

The victim of the initial shooting, whose information is not being released, was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation led by KSP Post 11 and the Critical Incident Response Team. The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Pulaski County Sherriffs Office, KY Fish & Wildlife, Eubank Police Department, and Pulaski County EMS.