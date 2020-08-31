Seven people shot outside Dunbar Community Center in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Seven people were shot on a basketball court outside the Dunbar Community Center in Lexington on Sunday night, according to Lexington Police.
Investigators say they’re getting conflicting stories from witnesses. Police say some witnesses claim it was a drive-by shooting after someone in a car went by and opened fire on people on the court. Other witnesses are telling investigators someone walked up to the court and opened fire.
Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. near North Upper Street.
Investigators say one of the victim’s was in critical condition. No names were released.
Police say six of the seven shooting victims were taken by private vehicle to area hospitals.
Investigators say they’re trying to determine what led to the shootings and are looking for those responsible.
