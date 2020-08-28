Driver sought after smashing SUV through cemetery

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the
person who they think intentionally drove a SUV through a cemetery, smashing head stones along the way.
Deputies say it happened Wednesday night at the Locust Grove Cemetery near London.
They say a driver in a Ford Expedition plowed through the cemetery, crashing into several gravestones and markers before slamming into a tree.
The driver ran off, leaving the SUV, which had no registration plates.
The Sheriff’s Office believes this was an act of criminal mischief and not an accident.