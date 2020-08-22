Guardsmen return home from MP duty in Middle East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/KNG) – Kentucky National Guard leadership joined friends and

family Saturday to welcome home the 223rd Military Police Company from a year-long deployment at the Kentucky National Guard’s Buechel Armory in Louisville.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there was no formal ceremony. Soldiers arrived via bus to the armory where their families were waiting to greet them.

More than 120 Soldiers deployed on August 23, 2019 to provide Military Police support to

ongoing military operations.

The Louisville-based unit was last deployed in 2008-2009 to Baghdad, Iraq in Support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Since Sept. 11, 2001, the Kentucky National Guard has mobilized more than 18,000 servicemembers in support of the Global War on Terror. The Kentucky National Guard is made up of approximately 7,500 Army and Air Guardsmen across the Commonwealth.