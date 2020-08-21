VOTE: Friday last day give ‘Kindness Bus’ ride to Doodle Google winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A special ‘bus’ needs the community’s help to become a champion.

Greta Ivy, the daughter of Jarrett and Lisa Ivy, is the Kentucky State winner for the ‘Doodle for Google contest,’ a yearly contest for K-12 graders in which the final winner wins a $30,000 scholarship and $50,000 technology package for their school.

- Advertisement -

The contest is now down to the 54 state and territory finalists and that includes Greta.

The theme for this year was “Kindness” and the students had to also write a summary of what inspired their drawing. This was Greta’s summary:

“I chose the Kindness Bus for my Google design because in Lexington, Kentucky, the Catholic Action Center, our homeless center, has a Compassionate Caravan. The caravan is a bus that goes around Lexington picking up homeless people and taking them to the Catholic Action Center. This inspired me to draw the bus.”

Now it’s the public’s turn to help. Voting runs this week — Aug. 17-21 — on Google’s website to determine the winner. Just click HERE.

Click on Greta’s age group, 4th – 5th grade, and vote for Kentucky “Kindness Bus.”

One winner from each of the five age groups will be chosen, who will then go on to the final round to pick the national winner. Even the other four finalists win a $5,000 scholarship.

Residents can vote once daily through Friday, but voters can also vote from each device they have.

Greta is an 11-year-old student at Seton Catholic School in Lexington.