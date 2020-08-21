Traffic stops result in charges, drug seizures

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Separate traffic stops on Highway 127 in Boyle County lands four people in jail on drug and other charges.

At about 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies stopped a car in Danville driven by Allison Kennedy, who had an outstanding warrant for non-payment of fines.

A passenger, 39-year-old Alando Chappell, admitted having two bags of methamphetamine and turned them over to deputies, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspected meth weighed about 14 grams, deputies said.

Chappell was charged with first-degree meth trafficking. He has a $10,000 cash bond, according to Boyle County Detention Center records.

In a earlier unrelated case, deputies made a traffic sop at Highway 127 and Denmark Drive and drug dog ‘Aja’ hit on the car. During a search, deputies say they found neatly packaged heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, a digital scale and a glass pipe.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Shaunda Brown is charged with, among other things, Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified). He bond is set at a total of $30,000.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Michael Blakey is charged with Expired License, No Insurance, Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified), Trafficking 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified). He has a $20,000 cash bond.