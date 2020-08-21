‘Deputy-warrant’ scam surfaces again

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An old phone scam is resurfacing in several counties across the region.

Among the latest is Jessamine County.

On August 20, 2020, a citizen of Jessamine County called to report a phone scam imitating to be the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office and asking for money in exchange for a warrant.

The number the scammer called from also matched the sheriff’s office number, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Scammers use spoofing technology to imitate the number.

Just a reminder, no law enforcement agency will call about a warrant or attempt to settle the warrant over the phone in exchange for any form of money, deputies warned.

Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust.