Fayette records 9th-highest COVID day as numbers keep growing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With UK students continuing to help fuel the high numbers, Lexington recorded 87 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the ninth-highest one-day total. Of the 87 cases, 37 were University of Kentucky students, according to the Health Department. That brings the number of UK students in the total to 338. The county now has confirmed 4,763 cases since March. According to Thursday morning’s report from the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, 30% of Lexington’s cases have been in the last 19 days. Through Aug. 19, the city has 4,763 total cases, with 1,508 since Aug. 1.

There have been 3,203 cases since July 1, making up 67% of the total since the city’s first case on March 8. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

The county also reported another death, bringing to 53 the number of people who have died with some COVID-related causes. The latest death was a person in their 80s, the Health Department said.

According to the Health Department’s update, as of Thursday morning, 3,784 people have reported recovering, an increase of 60 from Wednesday morning.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 131 cases, Aug. 7 • 116 cases, July 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14 • 101 cases, Aug. 13 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 90 cases, Aug. 5 • 89 cases, July 30 • 87 cases, Aug. 19 • 84 cases, Aug. 6 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 81 cases, Aug. 17 • 80 cases, Aug. 12 • 74 cases, Aug. 18 • 71 cases, Aug. 15 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2