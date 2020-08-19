9-year-old girl dies in early-morning crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 9-year-old girl was killed early Wednesday morning when the car in which she was riding with four other people crashed o a rural road i Mercer County.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Paradise Camp Road and Hughley Lane southeast of the Burgin community ear the Dix River.

Deputies said five people were in the car and witnesses told first responders one of the five fled the scene. A 9-year-old girl was dead at the scene, according to deputies.

At about 3 a.m., deputies located the man who fled earlier.

The department has not released other details or whether charges have bee filed.

The investigation continues.

Deputy Paul Parks is leading the case with assistance from Sgt. Matt Swabey, Sheriff Ernie Kelty, Captain Scott Elder, Mercer County Fire Department, Mercer County Coroner’s Office, Mercer County Constable’s Office and Mercer County EMS.