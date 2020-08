FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person is dead after a morning crash in Franklin County.

It happened Tuesday just after 4 a.m. on Georgetown Road near the intersection of Woodlake Road.

A pickup and a passenger car collided head on near a curve.

As of 7 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the roadway will be closed for at least a couple more hours.

Officials have not said if any other people were hurt, but three cars were involved, according to transportation officials.