101st Airborne welcomes home redeploying Soldiers

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on Tuesday welcomed home more than 110 Soldiers from their deployment in Africa.
The 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), reunited with their families following a brief ceremony on the division parade field.
During their deployment, the Soldiers supported the East Africa Response Force, which provides a combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in Africa.
The EARF operates under the auspices of United States Africa Command.
The returning Soldiers deployed from Fort Campbell in May.