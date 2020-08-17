New COVID cases still at plateau; state to implement school reporting system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases reported in the state was “about normal” for a Monday ad while the positivity rate crept back up, other closely watched numbers like hospital cases were not up significantly.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to announce a system Tuesday for how it will hadle reporting coronavirus cases in schools and school districts.

“We will follow existing law,” Beshear said, referring to a law that calls for schools and districts to report outbreaks of lice.

“This is no different. Parents deserve to know…how decisions are made, to be able to ask questions,” Beshear said of the reporting, noting one of the lessons the state is learning from other states is how the lack of information flow can make a bad situation even worse if families aren’t notified.

“I am still concerned about schools going back to in-person classes in areas that are some of the hardest hit in the state,” he noted, repeating concerns he’s raised for the last two weeks.

“I am concerned their commitment” might push “you one way or the other,” he said when asked it he is worried school districts may not be as transparent in order to protect their decision to open.

“I can’t imagine as a parent the sense of betrayal if the school didn’t tell me,” he continued, explaining why the state’s system will help act to promote transparency and be a clearing house for school districts.

In his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 376 new cases, bringing the states total to near the 40,000 barrier at 39,691.

The positivity rate was 5.8 percent.

The state reported 563 people in the hospital for coronavirus-related reasons with 136 in intensive care and 80 on ventilators. Those medical numbers were stable from last week.

Of the new cases, 14 were from children ages 5 and younger, including two 11-month-olds.

“Fifty-four of these cases are from people 18 or younger,” said Beshear. “Just based on that, when they might have been going back to school today or next Monday, I think the right decision was made even if it was a hard one.”

Five new deaths were reported, raising the total to 818 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old man from Boyd County; a 91-year-old man from Calloway County; an 87-year-old woman from Franklin County; a 63-year-old man from Henry County; and a 75-year-old woman from Oldham County.

Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack continued to emphasize health and safety precautions, particularly wearing masks . They also maintain the state is at a new plateau, although much higher than where it wanted to be.

Last week’s total of 4,333 cases is a record for a week, but it may have been slightly inflated by cases that actually should have been credited to the previous week except for a computer glitch.

“We still must have a real decline,” Beshear said flatly.

Of the new cases, 51 were in Fayette and 20 were in Madison County.

Eleven new child care facilities reported at least one case linked to it, bringing the total to 142 facilities across the state with 112 staff and 92 children.

As of Monday, there have been at least 760,022 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.80%. At least 9,158 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.