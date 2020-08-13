At least one killed in I-75 crash in Rockcastle

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At least one person has been killed and accident reconstructionists still are working a three-vehicle accident on I-75 southbound in Rockcastle County.

According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, the crash happened at about 5 a.m. at the 68 mile marker and involved an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles, both of which were heavily damaged after being struck by the big rig.

- Advertisement -

All lanes remain blocked as of 8:30 a.m. Southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 76 at Berea to U.S. Highway 25 and then back on at exit 62 at Mt. Vernon-Renfro Valley.

Northbound lanes are open.

Details about the perso who died or the other drivers have not been released.

Mt. Vernon Police and Fire, the Rockcastle County Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Department and Coroner, and the Kentucky State Police all responded.