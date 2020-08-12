AG Cameron meets with Breonna Taylor family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron met Wednesday with the family of Breonna Taylor as his office’s investigation into her death continues.

A spokesperson for the attorney general said Cameron expressed his condoles to Taylor’s family, meeting with her mother, sister, aunt, family attorneys and community activist Christopher 2X. - Advertisement -

“Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization. The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth,” Cameron spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn said in a statement.

The meeting comes as a national groups launches an ad campaign on the five-month anniversary of her death in an effort to get the public to pressure state and federal leaders to act. Cameron took over Taylor’s case in late May, more than two months after she was killed during the execution of a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

Since then, Cameron has offered little information on the case. On Aug. 8, the AG’s office said investigators are waiting for key evidence about the shooting from the FBI crime lab.

“Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor,” the office said. “The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab.”

According to attorneys for Taylor’s estate, more than 20 shots were fired into her apartment March 13. Taylor was shot multiple times, attorneys say.

Three officers have been identified from the night of Taylor’s death: Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and former officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison is the only officer terminated from LMPD. His termination letter states that he “blindly fired” 10 rounds from outside, through the patio door.

FBI Louisville said it collected a “significant amount” of ballistic evidence and completed a shooting reconstruction during its time at Taylor’s apartment June 19. The evidence, the FBI said, is being tested at the FBI lab in Quantico.