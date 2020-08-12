Breonna ad campaign launches on 5-month anniversary of her death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday is the five-month anniversary of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police and to commemorate the incident, groups will launch an ad campaign urging Kentucky state and federal lawmakers to act.

Loralei HoJay, who started the viral Breonna Taylor petition, will join with Change.org to launch the campaign. The petition currently has more than 10.7 million signatures.

Each ad features real petition signers across the country who submitted videos talking about why they signed the petition. The Justice for Breonna Taylor petition is the second largest in Change.org history, behind the viral George Floyd petition, which currently has over 19 million signatures.

The petition has been signed by residents of all 196 UN registered countries.

The 30- and 60-second spots will run on five major broadcast networks and 18 iHeartRadio stations in the Louisville and Lexington markets. Additional national homepage takeover campaigns will run on Blavity and The Hill, along with digital ads running on local Kentucky sites.

The ads will start running on August 13. More than 500 ads will air on television and radio through August 27.

Change.org will also host a 6-hour livestream premiere, crowdsourced from more than 500 videos sent in by petition signers on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 12 PM EST talking about why they signed the Breonna Taylor petition, and urging KY Gov. Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Majority Leader McConnell, and Sen. Paul to act

HoJay started her petition after Louisville police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during a late-night investigation in March, using a controversial “no-knock” warrant. The petition urges Gov. Andy Beshear, who has already called Breonna’s case “troubling,” to arrest all of the officers involved in Breonna’s death, payment from LMPD to Breonna’s family for wrongful death and negligence, a statement from Gov. Beshear in support of Breonna, appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department, and an end to “no-knock” warrants through federal legislation.

This is not the first ad push targeting Kentucky lawmakers. Change.org and HoJay activated a full-page ad in The Louisville Courier-Journal directing Kentuckians to “raise their voice” and call their legislators with the petition’s call tool.

“Loralei and over 10.7 million petition signers have been fighting for justice for Breonna Taylor – and yet Kentucky lawmakers remain silent,” said Mike Jones, Director of Campaigns at Change.org. “We hope this ad campaign will call attention to their silence – and let them know that Kentuckians, as well as Americans and signers all around the world will not stop until their voices are heard, and they see justice for Breonna Taylor and her family.”