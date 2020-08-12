Meth, heroin, cash, guns seized during search

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A late-afternoon search lands a Science Hill convicted felon

in jail and removes more than three ounces of meth from the streets.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Greg Speck, 47-year-old Danny G. Butt, of 223 Mount Hope Road in Science Hill, is charged with first-degree meth trafficking and first-degree heroin trafficking, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a handgun by a felon.

Both trafficking charges were second or greater offenses.

Speck said sheriff’s deputies and agents from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force arrived at Butt’s the residence to serve a search warrant generated from information uncovered by the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, officers uncovered 95.1 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of heroin, Suboxone, digital scales, baggies, approximately $2,400 in cash, and

numerous firearms, Speck said, noting Butt has numerous drug trafficking convictions.