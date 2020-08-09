Several area counties see double-digit COVID case increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As usual, Kentucky’s new coronavirus case numbers are down Sunday, but they are higher than some of the previous Sundays during the surge.

In an afternoon statement, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 425 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 34,982 since March 8.

“In good news, we’re ending the week with about 330 fewer cases than we had last week. That’s directly attributable to people wearing their facial coverings or masks. Please keep it up, wear them even more, especially when you’re inside,” Beshear said.

“On the bad side, our positivity rate, which wont be official until tomorrow for this week, will be higher meaning that the virus continues to spread aggressively.”

Nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“We’ve got a number of counties that have 10 or more new cases Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne and a number that are really close there. So remember no matter where you are in the commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading,” the Governor said. “Nine new kids under 5 have tested positive, so again let’s make sure were protecting each other.”

Beshear reported one new death, raising the total to 773 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The death reported Sunday was a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said: “Last week, we saw rising case counts of COVID-19 in all but five Kentucky counties. COVID-19 is still out there and its still a threat. We are encouraged, though, by the many Kentuckians taking this seriously and taking steps to keep themselves and others safer, including wearing a mask.

“More Kentuckians will get COVID-19 resulting in more hospitalizations and deaths, but we know what to do right now to mitigate the risk. Every time we take steps, such as wearing masks and social distancing, it impacts how many Kentuckians will test positive, how many businesses, schools and other places where we gather can remain open, and how many Kentuckians will get hurt,” Stack added.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.