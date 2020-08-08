Inmate cases help push Fayette coronavirus to new one-day record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The surge continues, at least in Lexington.

With the help of an outbreak at the Fayette County Detention Center, the city set a new one-day record Friday for new coronavirus cases, blowing away the previous high set just a few days ago.

According to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, 131 new cases were confirmed, pushing the county’s total to 3,857 since March.

The county had 602 cases in the first week of August alone, making the month on pace to top the previous one-month total set in July.

Friday, the detention center announced more than 40 positive tests in the last two days. Those numbers contributed to the overall Fayette County total. More test results were expected Friday night and Saturday, meaning the county could be in for another big number.

“Yes, this includes inmates from the detention center,” Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said.

The county did not report any new deaths, keeping the total at 47 in five months.’

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

• 62 cases, July 6

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

As of Saturday morning, 2,873 people have reported recovering, an increase of 62 from Friday morning. Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July, with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

The recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public