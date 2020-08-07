COVID numbers remain flat, positivity cause for caution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – While coronavirus case numbers continue to suggestion at least an end to escalation, some other numbers still are cause for caution, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

“I hope you are staying safe and have planned a weekend that will help you enjoy but also do what it takes to defeat COVID-19,” said Beshear. “Our positivity rate is up to 5.57%, and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control.”

- Advertisement -

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Beshear reported 573 new cases and a total of at least 33,796 since March. Twenty-one of the newly reported cases were children age 5 and younger.

“We all ought to do our part for these kids and all of our kids,” said Beshear.

Unfortunately, Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 764.

The deaths include a 62-year-old woman from Graves County; a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 91-year-old man from Laurel County; and a 53-year-old man from Pulaski County.

“We are in a place right now where this virus is spreading too much,” said Beshear. “Let’s beat COVID-19 so we don’t lose even more beloved Kentuckians.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.57%. At least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.