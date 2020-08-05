Fayette cases jump again, second highest day recorded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The see-saw swing of Fayette County’s new coronavirus cases continues.

After reporting 47 cases Monday, the county confirmed 105 cases Tuesday, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department said Wednesday in its regular morning update.

- Advertisement -

That was the second-highest one-day total and pushed the total cases in the county since early March to 3,552.

The county recorded no new deaths, leaving the number of people lost to the disease at 46.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,695 people have reported recovering from the virus, an increase of 64 from Tuesday morning.

Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July. But August is starting off as if it may top the July numbers with 297 cases in four days.

Lexington reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases in July. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

In July, 17 deaths tied to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total during the outbreak to 46.

That brings the total so far in August to 297.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 116 cases, July 27 • 105 cases, Aug. 4 • 100 cases, July 23 • 91 cases, July 31 • 89 cases, July 30 • 83 cases, July 9 • 82 cases, Aug. 1 • 69 cases, July 15, July 19 • 67 cases, July 26 • 65 cases, July 10 • 63 cases, Aug. 2

• 62 cases, July 6

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

Please follow these guidelines to help protect others by slowing the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wear a cloth face covering in public.