State ‘cautiously optimistic’ with new coronavirus numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state followed recent trends Sunday with a lower number of new coronavirus cases and state leaders remained “cautiously optimistic” the state has begun to plateau in the latest surge in the disease.

As of 1 p.m. Aug. 2, the state reported 463 new cases, bringing to 31,185 the total since March 6, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Case numbers usually are down on Sundays because of fewer tests and not as many labs reporting.

- Advertisement -

Eleven of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” the governor said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”

Unfortunately, Beshear reported two new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 742 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths include a 56-year-old man from Oldham County and a 70-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

“We’ve made it to August, and while I know we all hoped months ago when this pandemic first arrived in Kentucky that wed be closer to a decisive victory, we remain at war with the coronavirus,” the governor said. “We need everyone in this fight, to save lives, to save our economy and to help get our kids back in school. I know we have what it takes and that well do what it takes, because we care about one another.””

“I’m cautiously optimistic we have blunted our steep COVID-19 escalation with the mask requirement, restriction of gatherings to 10 or fewer people, bar closings and restaurant capacity restrictions. This is a prolonged challenge, though,” added Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19 with personal choices that include responsible decisions about travel, crowd sizes, thorough and frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks, there’s still a need to keep other public health considerations in mind, conditions that don’t care that there’s a global pandemic going on.”

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.