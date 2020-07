RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying a woman suspected of prescription fraud.

The department released pictures of the woman and the SUV in which investigators think she was riding in hopes of getting information.

- Advertisement -

The case involves criminal possession of forged prescriptions, the department said.

Anyne with information should contact Officer Dalton Leet at (859) 623-1163 or Dispatch at (859)624-4776.