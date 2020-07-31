Coronavirus case numbers continue higher than hoped

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky crossed a milestone Friday and the number of new coronavirus cases continued higher than hoped, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

He announced 778 new cases, including 23 in children under the age of 5. The new cases pushed the state’s total since early March above 30,000 to 30, 151.

“The health and the lives of people around you, our economy and how fast we can build it back, and our ability to get our kids in school depend on you. Let’s beat COVID-19,” said Beshear.

“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” he added, noting the positivity rate currently stands at 5.43%.

Unfortunately, Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 735 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths a 75-year-old man from Fayette County; an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Perry County; and an 80-year-old woman from Taylor County.

As of Friday, the state has confirmed at least 629,706 coronavirus tests and at least 7,481 people have recovered.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.