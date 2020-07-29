Man critical after being found shot on side of the road

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon and investigators are sorting out what happened.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Lt. Chris Edwards along with detectives and deputies are investigating a roadside shooting which was reported at approximately 3:32 p.m. Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

At the scene, investigators located two vehicles – a pickup truck and an SUV– along Hanes Baker Road off U.S. 25 approximately 10 miles south of London, and also located a gunshot victim who had been shot multiple times, Root said.

The victim was removed from the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Corbin Healthcare hospital for treatment of life-threatening gunshot wounds.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting, the sheriff said.